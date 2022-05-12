Rabbids: Party of Legends appears in the financial report listed for the West, following its launch in China.

The latest financial report Ubisoft He has left us the confirmation of the launch windows of some of his most anticipated games. However, there is one that has not been officially announced in the West, but that seems planned to land globally after a premiere in China in August 2021.

Everything points to an adaptation of a game released in ChinaThe title in question is Rabbids: Party of Legends, of which you can see the trailer directed to the Asian country in the video that heads the news. It could be something new, but everything indicates that it looks like the localized name of the title released in China. In it document shared by the company, appears confirmed for this quarter, so in theory it should arrive before july of this same year.

It is the only Ubisoft game that is confirmed for a release between April and June, and it is a Rabbids party game which is available on Nintendo Switch exclusively in China. Now it will reach the rest of the world and it will do so for Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia.

Pending the official announcement addressed to the Western public, as well as knowing the specific release date, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the other Rabbids game on the horizon, a second installment for Switch after the surprising Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle which was released in 2017 on the hybrid console.

More about: Rabbids, Ubisoft and Rabbids: Party of Legends.