Rainbow Six Quarantine release date that was leaked is incorrect. After the next R6 was said to be scheduled for release in March 2021, the game appears to be still a long way off, according to Ubisoft. Fans had recently come across a page on Ubisoft Connect that listed March 21 as the Rainbow Six Quarantine release date. Unfortunately for everyone, this seems to have been a mistake.
The initial Rainbow Six Quarantine release date was early 2020, after the game was announced in 2019. Unfortunately, Ubisoft repeatedly delayed the game, delaying it until late 2021 at the earliest. Many were thrilled when it appeared that Rainbow Six Quarantine would launch ahead of schedule. However, a Ubisoft representative told IGN that the date displayed on Ubisoft Connect is not exact. For now we only have the Ghost Recon Breakpoint and R6 Siege crossover event.
Ubisoft rules on Rainbow Six Quarantine release date
For now, Ubisoft has only confirmed that Rainbow Six Quarantine release date will be sometime in fiscal year 2021-2022. This could mean any time between April 2021 and March 2022. Ubisoft has already delayed Rainbow Six Quarantine twice, first in 2019 and again in 2020. The second delay was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This was not surprising given the large number of games delayed due to the Coronavirus. Among the list of delayed titles is another upcoming Ubisoft title, Far Cry 6.
Both games would likely have been finished on time if not for the COVID-related delays. Ubisoft could delay the game even more due to the problem that could involve launching a game called Quarantine in the middle of a pandemic. That said, some players may find it cathartic to fight a virus.
