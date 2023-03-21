Ubisoft is a company that you have surely already heard of especially if you are a lover of the gaming world, after all it is one of the leading companies in the sector. Today, however, we are not here to praise her but to bring sad news, so if you are curious, stay with us.

Ubisoft closes Assago office!

The crisis is now gripping almost every sector and it is not the first time that we have been forced to bring you bad news regarding layoffs and closures, see for example here. Also ubisoft now falls victim to this very difficult period and has unfortunately decided to close some European offices, including also that in Italy!

The closures are not few and the news comes from the ResetEra forum where an email is mentioned to all employees. Fortunately, however, we are only talking about offices and not about the development studios which should remain intact. It should all happen on April 1st and as regards Italy, the office based in Assago was closed.

Out of a total of 21,000 employees around the worldthe layoffs shouldn’t be too excessive but they are still impossible to avoid, and unfortunately they lost their jobs in Italy 14 people. Below we leave you a short press release released by Ubisoft:

“Ubisoft is working on a strategic reorganization of the European business subsidiaries. The process is ongoing and we have no details to share at this time. The Milan studio, as part of the network of development studios, is unaffected by the aforementioned reorganisation.”