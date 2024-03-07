PlayStation console owners PS4 and PS5they now have the opportunity to subscribe to Ubisoft+ Classics, that is, a collection of more than fifty games from the French publisher's catalogue, in a completely autonomous way. The titles included are not the latest releases, but there are still some fairly recent ones, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege and Far Cry 6.

In total, subscribers can play five Far Cry games and twelve Assassin's Creed games. There is also no shortage of titles such as Immortals Fenyx Rising, Child of Light and Valiant Hearts: The Great War, which do not belong to any series.

The Ubisoft+ Classics subscription It costs €7.99 per month. Of course it also remains as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription, Extra and Premium bands. In short, Ubisoft fans can now subscribe to the service without having to go through Sony's.