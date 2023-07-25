Ubisoft has further clarified its stance on account deletion, noting that accounts including purchased PC games are not eligible for deletion.

Over the weekend players reported having their accounts deemed “inactive” and claimed they would lose their game purchases.

Ubisoft replied stating account closure can be avoided by logging in within a 30 day window. Now it’s provided further clarification.

“For many years now, we have implemented our account deletion process in compliance with the requirements of the GDPR,” reads a statement from Ubisoft to Eurogamer. “Our policies are aligned with legal requirements and with the standards of the industry. This measure also acts as a protection for our players against fraud.”

Account deletion follows a “very strict process”, with four key criteria list below:

The gaming activity of the account since its creation

The account’s libraries: accounts that include purchased PC games are not eligible for deletion

The duration of inactivity of the account, meaning the last login to our ecosystem (including from Ubisoft games on Steam and other platforms)

The existence of an active subscription tied to the account.

Additionally, Ubisoft stated it has in practice “never deleted accounts that have been inactive for less than four years”.

Three emails are sent to users over a 30-day period offering to restore the account before deletion is permanent. A log in during that time will receive an automated warning and link to reactivate the account.

If you have purchased games in your library, though, you shouldn’t be eligible for deletion.