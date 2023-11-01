Ubisoft’s chief people officer, Anika Grant, is leaving the company at the end of this month after two and a half years working on its workplace culture and HR issues.

Grant joined Ubisoft in April 2021 at a time she previously described as a “misconduct crisis” for the company, referring to the numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment made against senior and veteran employees including Splinter Cell and Far Cry creative director Maxime Béland and former editorial vice president Tommy François.

Grant’s departure was announced internally by Ubisoft exec Yves Guillemot in a staff email, with the search for a replacement “well underway”. In a statement to sent to GamesIndustryUbisoft confirmed Grant will be leaving the company at the end of the month.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Xbox Partner Preview showcase discussed.Watch on YouTube

“[Grant] and her team implemented consequential changes and programs that greatly contributed to fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive working environment in which all Ubisoft team members can thrive and realize their full potential,” Ubisoft said in its statement. “We warmly thank her for her many contributions.” Grant is leaving to “pursue new opportunities,” it also confirmed.

In September this year, Grant said Ubisoft was now “on the right path” following changes it has overseen such as a new internal reporting system and code of conduct.