Ubisoft has always been characterized as one of the companies that nurtured the annual video game market with at least three or four AAA a year, among which are franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry or the Tom Clancy’s franchise. However, this could change soon.

In the earnings call made this Tuesday, as noted the people of VGC, the company made an update on its strategy in the development of video games, and it is that now Ubisoft changes its business model with the intention of offering premium free to play titles.

Ubisoft changes its business model

These statements have been made by Frederick Duguet, Ubisoft’s CFO, who made it clear that the business model that the French company had followed to date will be changed to another in which free to play titles will have a greater role.

In keeping with the evolution of our increasingly diverse premium line, we are setting aside our previous comment on the launch of 3-4 AAA premiums per year. In fact, it is no longer an adequate indication of our value creation dynamics. For example, our expectations for Just Dance and Riders Republic are consistent with some of the industry’s AAA. “ In addition, we are building high-end free-to-play games that tend towards long-term AAA ambitions. This is purely an evolution of financial communication and does not change the fact that we continue to expect a high rate of content delivery, including powerful premium and free-to-play releases.

Without going any further, last week the studio announced its plans to launch a free game in the franchise The Division, developed by Red Storm Entertainment, and whose name will be The Division: Heartland, coming to Xbox, PlayStation and PC consoles. There is no doubt that this news will be an important change in what has been seen to date, although for now we do not know exactly when we will see this effective. Ubisoft model change.