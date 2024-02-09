After years of development and multiple delays, Skull & Bones It's finally just a few days away. Ubisoft's next game is positioned as one of the biggest releases of the year, but one that has been embroiled in a series of controversies over its price. Thus, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, was questioned about this aspect, to which the director pointed out that the $70 is more than justified.

In a recent question and answer session for the closing of the last quarter of the fiscal year, Guillemot was asked about the price of Skull & Bones. Here, Some people pointed out that the $69.99 can be a barrier for more than one player, and it would have been better to offer this title at a reduced price or as a free-to-play, to which the CEO responded by pointing out that this is a delivery with enough content to justify its cost of admission. This is what he commented:

“You will see that Skull and Bones is a full-fledged game. It's a very big game and we think people will really see how complete that game is. “It’s a really big game, triple…quadruple A, that will pay off in the long run.”

Not only is the term “quadruple A” something completely new, but It is an exaggerated way of making it clear that the development cost of this title is exorbitant. However, the greatest criticism it has received Skull & Bonesis that this is a game as a service, with microtransactions and elements dedicated to continuing to ask for money, even from all those who have already paid $70 dollars.

In this way, many players have criticized the decision to sell Skull & Bones at full price. For its part, it is a fact that Ubisoft has invested a lot of money in this title. This installment has been in development for many years, to the point that there have been talks of multiple reboots, which are not cheap. In the eyes of a company, these are only the necessary measures to recover the investment that was made, but for the general public, paying $70 dollars to see a store that demands more money from the player is something that probably does not have much value. sense.

With the throwing of Skull & Bones planned for February 16 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, we will soon know how the public will react to this practice. In related topics, Guillemont talks about Xbox rumors. Likewise, here we tell you what Skull & Bones is about.

Editor's Note:

It's very probable that Skull & Bones ends up being one of Ubisoft's biggest failures. It is too big a game, to the point that recovering the investment and generating profits sounds like a very complicated task. Along with this, the public is no longer happy with games as a service, especially after what happened with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

