Ubisoft is cooking up multiple Assassin’s Creed game remakes, according to company CEO Yves Guillemot. And while he hasn’t revealed which ones yet, the news follows reports last year that Ubisoft’s much-loved Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is getting the remake treatment.

Guillemot made the comments in an interview on Ubisoft website, discussing the company’s upcoming portfolio. And while it offered little in the way of surprises – Yves once again talked about generative AI NPCs, insisting they could be “more intelligent, more interactive” (and not just dead-eyed creepy) – he did manage to share a smattering of fresh information.

Which brings us to those remakes. In response to a question about Ubisoft’s future plans for the series, Yves revealed, “Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernise them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich.”

That lends credence to a Kotaku report last year claiming Skull and Bones studio Ubisoft Singapore was “heavily involved” in a remake of fan-favorite pirate-themed Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag. However, the project was said to be “still in its earliest stages” and unlikely to be completed “for at least a few years.” Of course, Guillemot has now confirmed remakesopening up a world of possibility – although my money’s probably on Assassin’s Creed 2. The best joke in the series deserves another chance to shine.

But Guillemot had a little more to say about Assassin’s Creed, too. When asked if the difference in approaches between the leaner Mirage and more traditionally hefty upcoming Shadows was indicative of Ubisoft’s future plans, Guillemot said, “There will be plenty of experience variety. The goal is to have Assassin’s Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year.”

“There are a lot of good things to come,” he added, “including Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which we’ve announced, which is going to be a very different game from Assassin’s Creed Shadows. We’re going to surprise people, I think.”

Hexe, of course, is the one of several new series installations that were confirmed to be in development all the way back in September 2022. It’s set in 16th century Europe and appears to be targeting a 2026 launch, with the mobile-focused Assassin’s Creed Jade expected first in 2025. As for this year’s feudal-Japan-set Assassin’s Creed Shadows, that’s coming to PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on 15th November.