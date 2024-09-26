The company of France announced that his Executive Committee and Board of Directors will launch an internal investigation and review of the company. This decision comes after a financial update in which some of the recent problems already discussed were revealed. According to the statement, the aim is to improve efficiency while focusing on providing a better experience for players, all with the intention of optimizing its business model for the benefit of its shareholders and stakeholders.

The financial statement reveals that, following these challenges, the shares have fallen to 11.42 euros, marking a significant downward trend in recent months. In particular, the lack of success of stocks such as Star Wars Outlaws and the small number of players XDefiant have been key factors in this decline, bringing the numbers to their lowest level in almost a decade. This has raised concerns about the viability of some of its current and future projects, as well as about the company’s overall strategy.

Some current and former employees have said that this process was inevitable, due to what they see as poor management within several of the company’s studios. This lack of direction has affected the performance of several of its titles, which in turn has impacted investor confidence and the morale of the development teams. Although they have faced similar problems in the past, the magnitude of the challenges today suggests that this review will be critical for their future.

The future of Ubisoft The outcome is uncertain, as it will largely depend on the results of this investigation and its ability to adjust its strategy in time. With a continued decline in the value of its shares and a competitive landscape in the video game industry, the company faces the difficult task of regaining the trust of players and shareholders, which could define its course in the coming years.

Author’s note: It’s definitely not going to be an easy thing to overcome, but they might be able to get away with more problems by releasing games that actually draw interest. I have no idea if Rayman would be of any help.