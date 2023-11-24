Ubisoft has said that pop-up advertisements seen last night within Assassin’s Creed games have now been disabled, and were the result of a technical error.

The adverts, which promoted other games in the Assassin’s Creed series that are currently on sale for Black Friday, were spotted by some players yesterday evening, prompting complaints online.



Players reported seeing the adverts pop-up when they paused the action to load the in-game map. One example shared on

You can see how this looked below:

Il semble qu’Ubisoft expérimente la publicité en jeu chez certain utilisateurs (Xbox et PS). You are in the middle of your game, access the pause or the Map and you have been hanging for 3 seconds. une pub pour une jeu qui s’affiche. Suffisant pour désinstaller? 😅 pic.twitter.com/m5S4rEXas5 — Fab ✨ (@Fab_XS_) November 23, 2023

In a statement to Eurogamer, Ubisoft said the advertisements have now been disabled.

“We have been made aware that some players encountered pop-up ads while playing certain Assassin’s Creed titles yesterday,” a Ubisoft spokesperson said. “This was the result of a technical error that we addressed as soon as we learned of the issue.”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launched in September to a positive response, and has sold well. December will bring a fresh update to the game with a New Game Plus mode – oh, and you can already now switch off that annoying chromatic aberration.

“A fascinating new city and the embrace of a classic formula,” Christian Donlan wrote in Eurogamer’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage review. And hey, I hear it’s currently being sold at a discount?