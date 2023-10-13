Ubisoft believes that the Collector’s Edition market will somehow manage to keep physical support alivealthough the digital format is now predominant when it comes to game sales.

Strengthened by the purchase of the streaming rights for Activision titles, Ubisoft has noted through the mouth of its senior vice-president, Chris Early, the continuous growth in digital purchases but also the ability of a certain niche to resist.

“We’ve already seen a significant increase in digital purchases as people trust their games to be available without having to rely on physical support at all to be able to use them,” Early said.

“But there is the market for Collector’s Editions, the possibility of giving a physical object as a gift and to allow people to easily purchase a game in a store and then donate it to friends or family.”

“Some people will always want to own a record, I doubt this will end. Do I believe physical sales will decline over time? Sure, but will they disappear completely? I don’t think it will happen.”