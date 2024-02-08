













For the head of Ubisoft, Microsoft will simply make the decisions that are best for it to continue in the industry. As for cross-platform games, he believes that it does not affect that much. Since he gave as an example the games of the recently acquired Activision–Blizzard, which were always multiplatform.

'Yes it will have an impact, but it won't be a big one.' Yves Guiilemot assured regarding the rumors. However, it focused on games that have a cross-platform history, while Xbox rumors claim that flagships like Halo and gears of war They will make their way to PS5.

Perhaps the president of Ubisoft is right and if the rumors turn out to be real, there will not be as much impact as many believe. However, no one knows for sure and we have to wait for Xbox to finally reveal its strategy next week.

What else did the Ubisoft boss say?

The head of Ubisoft was also questioned about how he thinks his games will fare in 2025 given the release of GTA VI. His response was that great games like the Rockstar title are good for the industry, because they have the potential to bring in new players.

These users who are barely reaching the market could be interested in other experiences beyond. So there you will have the opportunity to find diverse experiences from different companies.. For Yves Guillemot this represents more investment in the industry, which benefits it in the long run. Do you agree with him?

