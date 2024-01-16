













Ubisoft believes that players should get used to not owning their games | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









'Players have become accustomed to games being like DVDs, that they have and own them, but there must be that change in consumers. They should feel comfortable with not owning their CD or DVD collections. That is a transformation that is happening very slowly in video games'. Said the head of subscriptions at Ubisoft.

He added that not owning your games brings several advantages. Since you don't lose your save, you can continue your adventure whenever and wherever you want. In addition, it ensures that these services will always be there and you are sure that you will not lose your game. You just have to accept that it's not entirely yours.

We recommend you: After a long time, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope improves its sales

Ubisoft's head of subscriptions believes it will happen like with Netflix and other streaming services. Players will accept that they depend on these places to enjoy certain products and will use them more and more. Do you agree with him?

How does Ubisoft Plus work?

Ubisoft Plus is a service that offers a wide catalog of this company's video games. In exchange for a monthly fee, you can access several of them from the platform you prefer. Now it is only available for PC and Xbox family consoles.

Source: Ubisoft.

Its cost is 279 Mexican pesos per month. In exchange for this you have access to more than 100 games, early access to some DLC and expansions of much-loved titles, as well as some monthly rewards.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 55 times, 55 visits today)