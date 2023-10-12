The third game in the open-world racing series launched on September 14 along with a free trial that was extended until September 17.

During this period, players were able to try out the first five hours of the game for free before deciding whether to purchase it.

The new test, which will take place from October 10 to 20, will again allow players to try five hours of the game and retain their progress should they decide to purchase it.

The discounts of The Crew Motorfest and its availability will vary depending on the platform as follows:

Ubisoft Store (PC): Special discount from October 10 to 24 (-20% on the Standard Edition, -15% on the Gold and Ultimate editions).

PS4 and PS5: Special discount from October 11 to 18 (-20% on the Standard Edition, -15% on the Gold and Ultimate editions).

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One: Offer for the week of October 13 to 16 in Xbox One (-20% in the Standard Edition).

Epic Games Store (PC): Special discount from October 14 to 21 (-20% on the Standard Edition).

The Gold Edition of The Crew Motorfest includes the game and the Year 1 Pass, which will gradually unlock up to 25 new cars during the title’s first year.

The Ultimate Edition includes the Year 1 Pass and the Ultimate Pack, which “contains many exclusive customization items for the player’s avatar and vehicles,” according to Ubisoft. The first game in the series, The Crewwas released in 2014 and was followed by The Crew 2 in 2018.

Ubisoft stated in June 2021 that the series had attracted more than 30 million players since its launch.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The game hasn’t even been on the market for a month and it already has a discount. Do I need to tell you more?