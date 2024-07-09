There have been a lot of controversies recently regarding Ubisoft’s next big game, Assassin’s Creed Shadowsto the point that some people in Japan are seeking the cancellation of the game because Yosuke He did not have the title of Samurai at the time. But the problems do not end there, as they claimed that the French had used a flag inappropriately and are now apologising for the matter.

As reported on social media, the flag in question belongs to the infantry soldiers recreation group Sekigahara Teppo-tai (or Sekigahara weapon group). He appeared in two pieces of concept art for the game and also appears in the physical art book included with the collector’s edition of this release.

Here is what the company mentioned:

The art in question will not be used or distributed beyond this date, except to be included in the art book in the Collector’s Edition. We deeply apologize for this matter.

Remember that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is launched November 15, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, and Amazon Luna.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: It’s going to be interesting to see how the story of this game develops, and I’m talking about the sales performance, nothing else. There are still a few months to go to see what happens.