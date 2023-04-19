Ubisoft has announced the Division Daya showcase entirely dedicated to the franchise The Division. Mark the date and time, the appointment is set at 20:00 Italian time on Thursday 20 April 2023. For the occasion, news related to The Division 2, The Division Heartland and The Division Resurgence will be revealed.

You can follow the live stream on the official Ubisoft Twitch channel from hereor from YouTube from here.

According to the official details shared by the French company, the The Division 2 year 5 roadmapincluding the new Descent mode.

Space also for The Division Heartland, a free-to-play game for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, of which gameplay will be shown during the live broadcast. In addition, there will also be an update on the state of play of The Division Resurgence, another free-to-play third-person title with PvE and PvP modes but in this case made specifically for iOS and Android mobile devices.

We don’t know if there will be room for other surprises during the live broadcast, but we will hardly see the announcement of a new game, given that according to some rumors Ubisoft is not working on The Division 3.