The universe of NFT he is about to enrich himself with crackling Rabbidsone of the most important videogame icons of the house Ubisoft entering the world of The Sandbox. In particular, the well-known videogame house of French origins has bought gods LAND of the virtual realm of The Sandbox to start the collaboration with the colossus of the NFT in pixels.

But let’s take a few steps back and try to explain in terms extremely simplified, and perhaps even a little approximate, what are the LANDs and NFTs in general, and above all what the future inclusion of the Rabbids in the digital world of The Sandbox consists of. Obviously we premise that this explanation will contain for reasons of space and complexity of the topic, only some brief hintswhich you can learn more about in our article dedicated to the topic.

In short, the NFTs applied to The Sandbox are “Digital properties” generated with Blockchain codesin this specific case the NFT ERC-721which characterize specific lines of mathematical codes they create “Areas” virtual decentralized and unique, purchasable thanks to cryptocurrencies. Basically, if you have the money and the interest in buying it, you can try to buy virtual lands in this sort of metaverse and use the system as a real sandbox.

The Sandbox in fact, allows buyers to model their LAND according to their tastes, and therefore you can also create a sort of parallel world with pixel art graphics. Furthermore, in this alternate universe in blockchain, elements of other video games who paid for official licenses. In other words, this is exactly what happened with the case we are talking about today of the Rabbids who will become part of this digital metaverse.

Below we leave you one of the comments from the creators of the site: