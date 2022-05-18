Ubisoft published new information about its new game Roller Championsin which some see a competition to Rocket League, and among it is its release date. It will be May 25 that it will be available.

At least on some platforms, and as has been established for some time, it will fall into the category Free-to-Play either F2P. That is, it can be downloaded for free but will include some microtransactions.

On the date mentioned above, you will have cross play or crossplay in the versions of PS4, PS5, Xbox One Y Xbox Series X|S. In the case of the version of Playstation 5 will be playable via backward compatibility.

It can also be enjoyed on PC through the Ubisoft Store. It should be noted that it will be available through other popular platforms, such as the Switch, Google Stadia Y amazon moon at a later date.

Source: Ubisoft.

In the game, players form teams that compete against each other. Each of them has three members who must put a ball into the goal. Whoever reaches the first five points wins.

But it is not the only way to win. More points can also be gained by going around the playing arena and holding the ball. It is something to see in action, which will be soon because Roller Champions It already has an official date.

Roller Champions with date and new information

One of the strategies shared by Ubisoft about the game is that it is possible to speed along the walls of the arena, resort to boarding maneuvers and do teamwork.

As they win games and climb positions in the classification tables, they will be able to access more stadiums and leagues. The ultimate goal is the prestigious Champions League. Along the way they will discover a series of attractive options.

Source: Ubisoft.

These include gaining fans, accessing new maps, competing in limited modes, customization, and much more. There are also many unlockable items and rewards such as cosmetic items.

All this varies depending on the Roller pass of each season. The game can be enjoyed alone but also with friends, acquaintances or strangers. We’ll see what else it is revealed from Roller Champions before your departure date.

If you want to know more about Roller Champions consult EarthGamer. We still have more video game information from Ubisoft. Follow our news on Google news.