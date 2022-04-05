Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile, the new free-to-play tactical first-person shooter, for iOS and Android devices available on the App Store and Google Play. Directed by a new dedicated team within Ubisoft Montreal,

Rainbow Six





Mobile is based on the experience of



Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

, featuring 5v5 PvP encounters in the main mode: Attackers vs Defenders. The Attackers will have exploration drones to gather intelligence and strategically break through destructible walls, ceilings and floors, while the Defenders will have to barricade all entrances and use spy cameras and traps to secure their location. The player will have to put together a team of Operators drawn from the universe of



Rainbow Six

, each with unique skills, weapons and gadgets. The game features classic maps of Rainbow Six Siegeincluding Bank and Border, and allows for PvP modes such as Safe Area and Bomb. Rainbow Six Mobile has been developed and optimized for mobile platforms, with exclusive modes and customizable controls to suit each player. By registering on the official site of the game it will be possible to participate in the first beta testing.