Ubisoft Announces Quarterly Sales in its financial report, revealing that the number of monthly active users reached 38 million, up 7% from the previous year, mainly thanks to live services.

XDefiant has had an encouraging debut, with over 10 million players in the first two weeks and support that saw the introduction of two new modes up until the launch of Season 1 last July 2, which began the quarterly update roadmap.

Rainbow Six: Siege started the year with a strong performancegrowing in days played by 34% year-over-year and days played per player by 18%, while also increasing monetization. Season 1 of Year 9 is set to be the most successful in the game’s history.

The franchises of Assassin’s Creed and The Crew also saw growththe former in particular benefited from the announcement of the new chapter, which stimulated sales of previous episodes. The Crew Motorfest is doing better than The Crew 2 since launch, while continuing to support Skull and Bones with Season 2.