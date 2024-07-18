Ubisoft Announces Quarterly Sales in its financial report, revealing that the number of monthly active users reached 38 million, up 7% from the previous year, mainly thanks to live services.
XDefiant has had an encouraging debut, with over 10 million players in the first two weeks and support that saw the introduction of two new modes up until the launch of Season 1 last July 2, which began the quarterly update roadmap.
Rainbow Six: Siege started the year with a strong performancegrowing in days played by 34% year-over-year and days played per player by 18%, while also increasing monetization. Season 1 of Year 9 is set to be the most successful in the game’s history.
The franchises of Assassin’s Creed and The Crew also saw growththe former in particular benefited from the announcement of the new chapter, which stimulated sales of previous episodes. The Crew Motorfest is doing better than The Crew 2 since launch, while continuing to support Skull and Bones with Season 2.
Two games postponed
At the bottom of the document, Ubisoft announced that Two games in the Tom Clancy’s line have been delayed to 2025to be precise, to the 2026 fiscal year, in order to give developers the time necessary to create the best possible experiences: Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence.
“Even in such a competitive market, we have recorded a solid start to the year with net orders above targets, reaffirming that we are on the right track,” said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.
“The quarter saw in particular the launch of XDefiant, which It started off encouraginglyas we continue to grow the user base at a steady pace and plan a quarterly content roadmap that will allow us to build on the game over time.”
“We also held Ubisoft Forward, which is always a key event for our teams and players, presenting content that is aligned with our strategy on two key lines: open world adventures and live service experiences.”
“We showcased gameplay from our two highly anticipated upcoming premium titles,
Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Shadowswhich were not only appreciated by players and critics, but also highlighted the sophisticated technology of our graphics engines.”
