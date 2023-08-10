A new job offer Ubisoft in LinkedIn hints that far cry 7 is in development and that there will be multiplayer modes. Ubisoft has been very busy lately, with several projects underway across multiple franchises. The company currently has 11 sets of Assassin’s Creed in progress, a remake of Splinter Cell original and supposedly a new title of Ghost Recon. Now, it seems they have another game in development, far cry 7which recently announced a new job vacancy.

Yes ok farcry 6 It was an excellent game, it left a lot to be desired for some fans. However, its downloadable content led to some very exciting developments. the villain of far cry 3Vaas, returned, hinting at his appearance as the protagonist/antagonist in far cry 7.

Although we still don’t know much about the title of Far Cry Unannounced, Ubisoft posted a vacancy on LinkedIn which was later followed by a tweet with several positions they are seeking to fill to create a team to work on the next game in the series:

📢 CALLING ALL ARTISTS & DESIGNERS

We’re looking for seasoned professionals to join the Far Cry team! 🎬 Technical Director (Art)

👤 Team Lead Character Artist

⚙ Team Lead Level Designer

🎨 Lead VFX Artist

🖌 VFX Artist

💻 UX Designer FIND YOUR ROLE ➡ https://t.co/Tmgy3zgvri pic.twitter.com/1vzRd0QpbT — Ubisoft Toronto (@UbisoftToronto) August 8, 2023

Not only does the offer seem to confirm that far cry 7 is in development, but it could also have a more multiplayer-focused approach than previous installments. Previous titles allowed players to team up with a friend to explore the world, complete quests, and more.

Although it is likely that far cry 7 has a co-op campaign like its predecessors, there’s a chance more modes will be added, potentially PvP or the like.

A release date is currently a mystery to anyone, though a safe bet would be sometime in 2024.

Via: Ubisoft Toronto

Editor’s note: It was not a surprise that this would happen, the question is, will Ubisoft handle all this work? Will he cannibalize his pitches? Will these people still work at Ubisoft after the game is released?