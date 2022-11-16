Ubisoft and Riot Games have announced a new collaborative research project called “Zero Harm in Comms”which it aims to develop AI-based solutions for prevent toxic interactions among the players.

It is a research initiative that aims to create a database and an ecosystem across the gaming industry to collect game data to train AI-based moderation preventative tools to detect and reduce negative behaviors.

This is something similar to what we have also seen announced by Microsoft with the new Xbox directives on online interactions, demonstrating a progressive shift towards the use of artificial intelligence and “preventive” moderation of online interactions between players.

Both part of the Fair Play Alliance, Ubisoft and Riot Games believe that creating safe and deep online experiences in video games will only be possible through collective action and sharing knowledge.

Ubisoft and Riot together for “Zero Harms in Comms”

For this reason, the initiative continues the broader path of both companies towards the creation of structures within games that promote more rewarding social experiences and avoid negative interactions.

“Adverse player behavior is a problem that we take very seriously but is very difficult to solve. At Ubisoft, we are working on developing concrete measures that ensure safe and positive experiences, but we believe that by moving forward together as an industry, we can address this problem more effectively,” said Yves Jacquier, Executive Director of Ubisoft La Forge. “Through this technology collaboration with Riot Games, we want to understand how we can more effectively prevent toxicity in games, as developers of these environments who have direct contact with our communities.”

Through the research project “Zero Harm in Comms”, Ubisoft and Riot Games will evaluate how to lay the technological foundations for future collaborations in the sector and will create the structure that will guarantee the ethics and confidentiality aspects of this initiative. Thanks to the very competitive games of Riot Games and the particularly diversified offer of Ubisoft, the database that will be created should cover every type of player and gaming behavior, in order to better train the AI ​​systems of both companies.

“Negative behavior isn’t just a problem for video games – every company that owns an online social platform is working to try and regulate this complex environment. That’s why we plan to work with industry partners like Ubisoft who believe in creating of safe communities and fostering positive experiences in virtual spaces,” said Wesley Kerr, director of technology research at Riot Games. “This project is just one example of the larger commitment we have made and the work we are doing at Riot to develop systems for creating positive, safe and inclusive interactions within our games.”

The project is still in its early stages, but “Zero Harm in Comms” represents the first step of an ambitious program that affects the entire gaming industry and aims to improve the experience of the entire gaming community in the future. As part of the first research analysis, Ubisoft and Riot have committed to sharing the results of the initial phase of the experiment with the entire industry next year, regardless of the outcome.