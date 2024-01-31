Ubisoft seems to have fallen in love with extraction shooterafter failing with i battle royale and with plans to include NFTs in its games. According to a report from Insider Gaming, there are three in development: The Division Heartland (release date TBA), Far Cry's Project Maverick (should be released in 2025) and a new intellectual property set during the Second World War, which should arrive in 2026-2027.
According to the report, based on testimonies from company insiders and former employees, who wanted to remain anonymous for obvious reasons, those who are working on it fear that a situation similar to that experienced with the twelve battle royales and NFTs in development in recent years will arise , which met with staunch opposition from the public and led to the collapse of the company, as well as the cancellation of most projects, burning through millions of dollars of investments. In short, Ubisoft doesn't seem to have learned its lesson after all.
Who wants them?
If you recall, between 2021 and 2022 Ubisoft had a dozen battle royale games in development, many of which were deleted and they never made it to the market. The main reason is that most did not convince players during the internal testing phases. One of these was Ghost Recon: Frontlinewhich found firm opposition from the fanbase because it was not in line with its expectations, as revealed by the numerous rancorous comments reserved for the announcement trailer, one of which apparently was particularly insightful: “The community: we want a hardcore tactical shooter that marks the return to the roots of the series – Ubisoft: we listened to you, here's a Battle Royale.”
Something similar happened with NFTs, which were also opposed internally, with the Ubisoft Quartz project foundering miserably after firm opposition from players and glaring failure. Apparently many company employees would be ashamed to work for the French publisher, due to all these announcements that are unable to grasp the desires of the players.
