Ubisoft seems to have fallen in love with extraction shooterafter failing with i battle royale and with plans to include NFTs in its games. According to a report from Insider Gaming, there are three in development: The Division Heartland (release date TBA), Far Cry's Project Maverick (should be released in 2025) and a new intellectual property set during the Second World War, which should arrive in 2026-2027.

According to the report, based on testimonies from company insiders and former employees, who wanted to remain anonymous for obvious reasons, those who are working on it fear that a situation similar to that experienced with the twelve battle royales and NFTs in development in recent years will arise , which met with staunch opposition from the public and led to the collapse of the company, as well as the cancellation of most projects, burning through millions of dollars of investments. In short, Ubisoft doesn't seem to have learned its lesson after all.