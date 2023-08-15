Previously scheduled to be released on October 12, 2023, the game will be available now for PC, Playstation and consoles Xbox 5th of October. Series creator Ubisoft Montreal revealed the new release date in a Twitter post that also confirmed that the game has been finalized, meaning that major development on the title has been completed.

The development of Mirage is being led by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio behind the expansion.”Wrath of the Druids” for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Presented as a love letter to the Assassin’s Creed original, the gameplay focuses on parkour, stealth, and assassinations, marking a return to the action-adventure style of games released before the more expansive RPG-style entries, Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla.

Ubisoft showed off eight minutes of gameplay from Assassin’s Creed Mirage in June.

The game’s creative director, Stéphane Boudon, mentioned in July that Ubisoft had no plans to release downloadable content (DLC) for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Ubisoft revealed the future roadmap for the franchise Assassin’s Creed last september.

He said that the next two flagship games after Miragewith code names Grid and Hexewould be released as part of the new hub of the franchise infinitythe live service initiative announced in 2021.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: I don’t know what to expect from this Assassin’s Creed but if it really is a return to the origins of the series with improvements, I’m going to like it.