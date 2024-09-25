Almost a month ago it was launched Star Wars Outlawsa game that promised to be the definitive experience of the franchise but with open world touches, which really failed to meet the expectations of the press or the users who were eagerly awaiting it. This has allegedly been transferred to the sales side, with somewhat negative statements given by Ubisoft recently, indicating that this launch would not have been what they were hoping for in terms of results.

The French have acknowledged that the game has performed below expectations since its launch. The company, in a recent financial update, mentioned that initial sales fell short of expectations, despite the title receiving decent ratings, with a score of 76 on MetacriticAdditionally, it was revealed that the title will be released in Steam on November 21stwhich could open up new opportunities for improvement.

The game’s poor performance has come as a surprise to some, given that Star Wars Outlaws promised to be an immersive title that captured the essence of the saga’s universe. However, sales have not lived up to these expectations, leading to Ubisoft to mobilize its development team to work on updates that will improve the player experience. The company hopes that these improvements will attract more players during the holiday season and strengthen the game’s position in the market in the long term.

The company has also faced other challenges in this period, such as the delay of the expected Assassin’s Creed Shadowswhich has created uncertainty around the company’s stability. Added to this is that the shares fell to their lowest point in almost 10 years. This has caused some investors to question the future of the company, with one shareholder even suggesting that they should consider going private to avoid further losses.

Despite these setbacks, there is confidence that the updates planned for Star Wars Outlaws and his arrival at Steam will drive its long-term success. With the holiday season approaching, the company hopes to regain player trust and improve the game’s financial performance.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: It has definitely not been the best performance of the company in years. And it is scary that it could disappear, especially since several franchises are going to be lost.