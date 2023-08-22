The French publisher Ubisoft has announced the arrival of the games of Activision Blizzard on its subscription service Ubisoft+the result of the close agreement with Microsoft for the streaming rights to the company’s Call of Duty titles.
“Ubisoft today announced the signing of an agreement that will grant Ubisoft cloud streaming rights for games such as call of Duty and others, which will take effect upon completion of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard,” read the official statement, which goes on to explain, “The agreement includes the entirety of Activision Blizzard’s current game bundle, as well as all of their new titles to be released in the 15 years following the closing of the acquisition. The games will be available on Ubisoft+ and Ubisoft will be able to license the games to cloud gaming companies, service providers and console manufacturers.”
Ubisoft’s coup
Ubisoft then explained that “with a single subscription to Ubisoft+ Multi Access, players will soon be able to play their favorite games from Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard on different platforms, including PC, Xbox consoles and Amazon Luna, and on the platform Playstation via Ubisoft+ Classics.”
The cloud gaming allows access to a wide range of content on multiple devices, giving gamers even more ways to play on a wide range of hardware with fewer obstacles. “We’re dedicated to delivering great experiences to our players wherever they choose to play,” said Chris Early, Ubisoft’s senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development. “Over the last 15 years we have built and refined our online services and distribution ecosystem, making it one of the most comprehensive in the industry. Today’s deal gives players even more opportunities to access and enjoy some of the most important brands of the world of video games.”
In the future, Ubisoft will provide other details regarding the management of Activision Blizzard securities for Cloud platforms.
