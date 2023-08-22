The French publisher Ubisoft has announced the arrival of the games of Activision Blizzard on its subscription service Ubisoft+the result of the close agreement with Microsoft for the streaming rights to the company’s Call of Duty titles.

“Ubisoft today announced the signing of an agreement that will grant Ubisoft cloud streaming rights for games such as call of Duty and others, which will take effect upon completion of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard,” read the official statement, which goes on to explain, “The agreement includes the entirety of Activision Blizzard’s current game bundle, as well as all of their new titles to be released in the 15 years following the closing of the acquisition. The games will be available on Ubisoft+ and Ubisoft will be able to license the games to cloud gaming companies, service providers and console manufacturers.”