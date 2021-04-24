Being one of the most successful games in the first weeks of life of the new generation, and what was the Christmas campaign of 2020, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla had a lot of players waiting for new content. And since expansions are slow to come, regular updates have been more relevant than ever. Now, Ubisoft recognizes that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla updates may not have been up to the task, and promises to improve in the future.

It cannot be denied that some of the events introduced, with reasons for celebrations seasonal like Yule or Ostara festivities, they weren’t bad at all. The Viking tradition was made known for these days indicated in their calendars based on the annual seasonality. Now, little else can be said in terms of events and updates that have brought a little more diversity to this game.

Conflicts with the missions that granted specific credits for special equipment, has surpassed in popularity to other additions of the game, as it was the one that allowed to tackle more coastal assaults for punctual skirmishes. And on many occasions the problem was in what these novelties supposed to the game, being Ubisoft itself the one that wanted to sing the mea culpa. In an entrance posted on the Ubisoft blog, this situation has been addressed and the spokesperson for the study has commented that “Our community is at the heart of everything we do, and we always strive to bring you great experiences”. However, “We acknowledge that some of our recent title updates may not have met your expectations or lived up to our standards. We have made several changes to the production tools and channels in order to provide more robust updates. “

Despite all this, what many users of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is its first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, for which little by little they are preparing their arrival. His last delay was a jug of cold water and precisely because of this the need to attend to other types of updates has led Ubisoft to this moment. And it is that you have to wait more than 15 days from its delay, until May 13 to be able to embark on this new mission. Ubisoft acknowledges that the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla updates may not have been up to par and promises to do so in future updates, pointing to that delay, and the updates that will arrive prior to expansion, in order to make amends.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as Google Stadia and PC.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable Enjoy the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for good gaming comfort

Play wirelessly or use the included 2.7m USB-C cable for a wired gaming experience

Stay on target with a hybrid steering knob and textured grip on the triggers, buttons, and rear case

Last updated on 2021-01-05. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.