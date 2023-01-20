ubisoft in this time doesn’t seem to be doing too wellbetween securities cancelledyet another postponement of Skull and Bones (which we have already talked about in this article) and also some employees who have allegedly claimed to be working on too many games together. But today a leak seems to show us that the French company still has a lot to give both in this and next year.

Indeed it seems that an Insider showed Insider Gaming the whole list of upcoming games for the next fiscal year (April 2023-March 2024), let’s go see them together.

The Division Heartland (Free to Play) – outgoing on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna

outgoing on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora – outgoing on: playstation 5, pcand Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Moon

outgoing on: playstation 5, pcand Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Moon xDefiant (Free to Play) – outgoing on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna

outgoing on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna Assassin’s Creed Mirage – outgoing on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna

outgoing on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna Skull & Bones – outgoing on: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna

outgoing on: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna Project Orlando (The Crew)

Assassin’s Creed Nexus – outgoing on: Oculus 2

outgoing on: Oculus 2 The Division Resurgence – outgoing on: Mobile

outgoing on: Mobile Rainbow 6 Mobile – outgoing on: Mobile

outgoing on: Mobile Assassin’s Creed Codenamed Jade – outgoing on: Mobile

outgoing on: Mobile Assassin’s Creed Netflix Collaboration – outgoing on: Mobile

In addition, the collaboration with Netflix should not stop only at the creation of a game, but also at a real series.

In short, it seems that perhaps Ubisoft could be able to leave behind the last year a little undertone, and return to the fray with these 11 new games.