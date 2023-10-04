Five former Ubisoft executives They were arrested following a year-long investigation into sexual harassment and assault at the company.
As reported by French newspaper Libération, translated into English by GI.biz, former creative director Serge Hascoët and former vice president of editorial and creative services Tommy François are among those placed in police custody. Both left Ubisoft in the summer of 2020 following the allegations.
The case is being handled byprosecutor’s office of the Parisian district of Bobigny, after the Solidaires Informatique union and two victims simultaneously filed complaints on their own behalf. The judicial police then collected the testimonies of approximately 50 employees and former employees. The plaintiff’s lawyer, Maude Beckers, told Libération that the investigation “reveals systemic sexual violence.”
When asked for comment by IGN USA, Ubisoft responded that: “Ubisoft is not aware of what has been shared and therefore cannot comment.”
A summary of the happenings at Ubisoft
In 2020 they emerged accusations against several Ubisoft departments and studios. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla director Ashraf Ismail has been fired from the company, while Hascoët, François and global head of human resources Cécile Cornet have resigned.
Ubisoft yes committed to making big changes following the accusations. “I am determined to make profound changes to improve and strengthen our corporate culture,” Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot said at the time.
“We have already acted quickly and firmly, announcing and introducing large-scale initiatives aimed at transforming our organization. Our primary goal is to ensure a safe and inclusive work environment for all Ubisoft employees.”
A report that surfaced a year later, however, saw Ubisoft employees claim that “nothing has changedGuillemot said Ubisoft has strengthened its anti-harassment and non-discrimination policies and created new human resources processes, among other changes, but recommitted to making further improvements.
“Management, including myself, has a responsibility to act as role models and be exemplary for our teams,” Guillemot said at the time. “I want to underline my personal commitment to continue improve our work culture and create real, lasting, positive change at Ubisoft.”
