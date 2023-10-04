Five former Ubisoft executives They were arrested following a year-long investigation into sexual harassment and assault at the company.

As reported by French newspaper Libération, translated into English by GI.biz, former creative director Serge Hascoët and former vice president of editorial and creative services Tommy François are among those placed in police custody. Both left Ubisoft in the summer of 2020 following the allegations.

The case is being handled byprosecutor’s office of the Parisian district of Bobigny, after the Solidaires Informatique union and two victims simultaneously filed complaints on their own behalf. The judicial police then collected the testimonies of approximately 50 employees and former employees. The plaintiff’s lawyer, Maude Beckers, told Libération that the investigation “reveals systemic sexual violence.”

When asked for comment by IGN USA, Ubisoft responded that: “Ubisoft is not aware of what has been shared and therefore cannot comment.”