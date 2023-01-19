According to Tom Henderson’s sources, ubisoft will publish 11 games between now and the end of fiscal year 2024, which will end on March 31, 2024.

The list includes some predictable names, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Skull & Bones, already announced for some time, others yet to be officially revealed such as Project Orlando, the code name of the next chapter of The Crew. And if you’re wondering, no, there is no Beyond: Good and Evil 2.

Below is the list published on the pages of Insider Gaming:

The Division Heartland – free-to-play for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Amazon Luna

XDefiant – free-to-play for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Amazon Luna

Skull & Bones – PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna

Project Orlando (the new The Crew) – platforms to be confirmed. According to the rumors it was born as a DLC of The Crew 2 and is set on a Hawaiian island, it should compete with Forza Horizon.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus – an Assassin’s Creed VR game for Meta Quest 2 apparently already in a very advanced stage of development. According to Henderson sources, Ubisoft is just waiting for Meta’s green light to start the marketing campaign.

The Division Resurgence – Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade – Mobile

An Assassin’s Creed in collaboration with Netflix for mobile devices

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, an artwork

As we can see, most of the games in the list drawn up by Insider Gaming have already been presented to the general public, others have only been hinted at (as in the case of the Assassin’s Creed game in partnership with Netflix) or protagonists of rumors in recent months ( the new The Crew).

It is also interesting to note that four out of eleven games are for iOS and Android mobile devices, while two are free-to-play console and PC titles, both markets on which Ubisoft seems to focus a lot. The list should also have included Project Q, another free-to-play title, which however has been cancelled, as confirmed yesterday by Ubisoft.