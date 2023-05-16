A former employee Of Ubiquitous was condemned to six years in prison after pleading guilty to posing as an anonymous hacker and whistleblower to extort nearly $2 million in cryptocurrencies while working at the firm.

Who is the defendant and what connection did he have with Ubiquiti

Nickolas Sharp, 37, was arrested in December 2021 for using his privileged access as a senior developer to steal confidential data and send an anonymous email demanding the network technology provider pay 50 bitcoins (about $2 million per year). era) in exchange for the stolen information.

Ubiquiti, however, did not succumb to blackmail and involved the police, who eventually identified Sharp as the hacker after tracing a VPN connection to a Surfshark account purchased with his PayPal account.

“Sharp has repeatedly abused his administrative access to download gigabytes of confidential data from his employersaid the US Department of Justice, adding that “changed the names of session files to try to make it appear that other colleagues were responsible for his malicious sessions“.

The Oregon-based defendant, in addition to making false statements by denying knowledge of the extortion scheme, tampered with retention policies for logs and other files in order to conceal his unauthorized activity on the company’s network.

Sharp, who worked at Ubiquiti from August 2018 until the end of March 2021, ha found guilty last February of falsely spreading the news that the company had been hacked by an unidentified attacker who had gained administrative access to the company’s AWS accounts.

The alleged security breach led to Ubiquiti’s share price falling by approximately 20% in March 2021, causing a loss of more than $4 billion in market capitalization.

Ubiquiti officially communicated the “accident” in January 2021, describing it as a case of “unauthorized access to certain computer systems hosted by a third-party cloud provider“; he also urged users to change their passwords and to enable two-factor authentication.

In addition to the conviction, Sharp was “sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay $1,590,487 in damages and to confiscate personal property used or intended for use in connection with these offenses“.