03/18/2024

Settlement was reached after a class action lawsuit accused the company of violating laws that require taxi and rental car operators and drivers to be licensed. Uber agreed to pay 271.8 million Australian dollars (about R$892 million) more of 8,000 owners and drivers of taxis and rental cars in Australia due to the loss of revenue caused when the multinational entered the country, legal sources said this Monday (18/03).

The settlement between Uber and taxi drivers, which is the fifth largest sum to settle a class action in the country's history, was reached during court proceedings following a complaint filed in 2019 in the Supreme Court of the state of Victoria, whose capital is Melbourne, accusing Uber of violating laws that require taxis and rental cars to be licensed.

Uber's arrival on the market in 2012, according to the complaint, took away revenue from licensed taxi drivers and, at the same time, destroyed the value of the licenses they had paid for.

“Uber fought tooth and nail”

“The court will have to approve the settlement as being in the interests of class members, and this process is being worked on now,” the law firm Maurice Blackburn, which represents the plaintiffs, announced on its website.

The director of Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, Michael Donelly, explained that during the legal battle Uber “fought tooth and nail”, although the agreement leaves the multinational's responsibility “beyond all doubt”, according to statements broadcast by Australian public broadcaster ABC.

In turn, Uber highlighted, in a statement, that, with the agreement, it hopes to leave the problems with taxi drivers and rental car drivers in the past, remembering that since 2018 it has made “significant” contributions to the sector's compensation plans.

The multinational also highlighted that, when it began operations more than a decade ago in Australia, there were no rules on car sharing anywhere in the world, “much less in Australia”, although its activities are now regulated and are part of the services of transport in the country.

Regulatory plans in Brazil and the EU

Uber is currently valued at around $160 billion and is the dominant company in the ride-sharing sector, with a presence in 72 countries.

In several countries, taxi drivers have complained or staged protests against unfair competition from Uber and other ride-sharing companies, demanding strict regulations for the sector.

At the beginning of this month, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a proposed bill regulating the work of app drivers in Brazil. The text needs to be approved by Congress and provides for a minimum remuneration per hour worked and contributions to the National Social Security Institute (INSS), among other things.

Last December, the STF determined that there is currently no employment relationship between app drivers and the companies that operate the platforms for which they provide services.

Last week, ministers from European Union (EU) countries agreed to regulate workers' rights for apps such as Uber and Deliveroo (iFood's counterpart in Europe).

