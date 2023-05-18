The Uber logo at the headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Jeff Chiu (AP)

Uber, the global mobility platform based in San Francisco, presented its news for 2023 this Wednesday in New York. Among them, the family profile stands out, with trips for teenagers and parental supervision in real time, as well as booking facilities for the elders of the house; more options to share journeys, purchases and expenses, in addition to a vacation program, such as an all-inclusive mobility service (also boat reservations) on the Greek island of Mykonos, expandable in the future to other destinations, or the possibility of booking trips to through a phone call in the United States.

The teen travel program, “a service in high demand” according to product manager Camiel Irving, allows 13- to 17-year-olds to manage their own Uber account after their parents add them to a family profile. The company, which has been testing the program in the US and Canada for more than a year, will launch the service next week in 14 cities, including New York.

Parents will be able to follow their teenagers’ trips in real time and contact the drivers directly. The journeys will have additional security measures, such as a PIN verification system and an audio recording option, which can be activated by passengers and drivers. The audio file is stored in the user’s app and encrypted so that Uber can only access it if the customer reports an incident.

“It is about helping you manage the madness that family life entails in 2023”, explained the CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, at the presentation, the third annual company news. “It has incredible security features built in from the booking experience to the end of the trip so you as a parent can have peace of mind, and that is priceless.” Teens will also be able to create their own accounts on Uber Eats, the home delivery service for restaurants and supermarkets. Khosrowshahi cited the example of his own mother-in-law when explaining other innovations aimed at the elderly in the family, less experienced in using a smartphone, such as a telephone line, with attention in English or Spanish, to book a race.

Teen rides will be restricted to “highly skilled and experienced drivers,” according to Uber. All drivers on the platform must pass a background check that includes driving history and a “comprehensive” criminal record report that tracks crimes from the provincial to the federal level, that is, all those of the US Administration. Uber requires drivers to pass a background check every year and receives alerts for updates to their records.

Technically, Uber requires riders to be over 18 and drivers can ask for ID to verify age, so the teen program legitimizes the practice while expanding the market. According to the Bloomberg agency, the percentage of teenage drivers in the US has dropped dramatically in recent decades. In 2022, only 25.3% of 16-year-olds had a driver’s license, almost half that in 1984 (47.8%).

This is not the first time that Uber has tried to offer rides to unaccompanied minors. The company attempted to launch the service in 2017, at a difficult time of transition at the top from the tenure of former CEO Travis Kalanick, who left the company over sexual harassment allegations, to that of Khosrowshahi. The current head of the company imposed new security measures and a transparency policy, including the publication of Uber’s first security report in 2019.

In the family program, a novelty that already existed in Spain stands out: the possibility of requesting a stroller with a baby seat. The same is true of the collaboration with local taxi fleets, which was also a pioneering service in Spain and which since November 2019 has expanded to 4,000 vehicles (3,000 only in Madrid) and has provided the sector with income that doubles that achieved. working freehand, according to company sources. The incorporation into the service of local taxis in cities such as New York occurred several months later.

Spain is a good market for Uber, judging by the previews of news. The Uber Eats division has just launched two new programs, Precision Shopping to locate replacement products in case the order is out of stock, and Add Onswhich allows the user to add products from other nearby stores to the tour, such as bottles of wine or sweets in addition to a dinner.

Having completely overcome the problems caused by the pandemic -above all, the deficit of drivers, especially serious in countries like the United Kingdom-, and despite the special incidence of inflation in the services sector in the US, the results show that the good health of the leading company in the sector, according to the results of the first quarter of the year, presented on May 2. Uber grew 19% year-over-year in that period, to $31.4bn, with gross mobility bookings of $15bn (up 40% year-over-year) and gross delivery bookings of $15bn (8 %). Trips during the quarter grew 24% year-on-year, to 2.1 billion, which is equivalent to about 24 million trips per day on average.

