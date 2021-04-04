Uber will have to pay in the United States a compensation of $ 1.1 million to a blind passenger following a discrimination complaint according to which the drivers illegally denied the trip in 14 times.

The judge rejected the company’s position that it was not responsible for the behavior of the drivers given that its status is that of a contractor.

But Lisa Irving, a resident of the San Francisco Bay area, in California, filed a complaint against Uber in 2018 stating that on several occasions “she was denied the trip or was harassed by the drivers of the app who did not want to transport her. with your guide dog“.

Twice, in addition, the drivers they beat her and verbally insulted her.

UNUSUAL ATTITUDE

“Under the ‘Americans with Disabilities Act, a guide dog can go where a blind person can go,” explained one of Irving’s attorneys, Catherine Cabalo.

They denied him the trip 14 times for having a guide dog.

While an Uber spokesperson, Andrew Hasbun, commented: “We are proud that Uber technology helps blind people to individualize and obtain rides. We hope that drivers who use the app will offer the service to passengers with guide animals and respect accessibility regulations and other laws. We regularly provide instructions about such responsibilities. “

