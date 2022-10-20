Passengers will see advertisements while waiting for the race to start; company wants to diversify source of income

THE Uber announced this Wednesday (19.Oct.2022) the presence of advertisements in the company’s application. In communiquéthe company said that you “Journey Ads” will attract the attention of consumers while waiting for a driver and during races.

Ads will be personalized for each passenger based on data present in the app and selected destinations. The service also works for shared rides.

“While these consumers are making purchasing decisions and awaiting their destination or delivery, we can engage them with messages from brands relevant to their shopping journeys.” said Mark Grether, general manager of Uber’s advertising division.

With the new service, Uber intends to diversify its source of revenue reaching more than 122 million active users of the transport app.

the brewery Heineken and the film and series producer NBCUniversal are among 40 brands that have partnered with Uber to display ads in the company’s app.