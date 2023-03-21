Through a ‘warm, cozy relationship’, the Tax and Customs Administration has actively helped the transport company Uber to avoid tax. As a result, Uber would only have to pay 0.25 percent on a large part of its profit tax in our country.

That is what Mark MacGann, once a top lobbyist for Uber, told the House of Representatives during a hearing. MacGann has now become a whistleblower about the practices of the aggressively operating company and leaked thousands of documents. These are largely about the Netherlands, because our country levies tax on all Uber profits outside the US. The international headquarters of Uber has been located in Amsterdam since 2012. The tax deal that came with this has always remained secret, as it always is with such agreements with large companies.

According to MacGann, Uber therefore pays a pittance in tax: on 1 percent of its income outside the United States, 25 percent tax in the Netherlands. Member of Parliament Pieter Omtzigt described the deal as follows: “If you earn 1000 euros, you only have to give up 10 euros, and you pay 2.50 euros on that.” The rest went directly to shareholders via the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas. MacGann: ,,We at Uber have told the Netherlands that we would bring jobs and tax revenue. That did not happen.” See also Bolsonaro deputy calls legal abortion “infanticide”

Read also: How Neelie Kroes lobbied Prime Minister Rutte for a meeting with Uber CEO despite a ban

He speaks of a “sweet” tax deal and of an “easy, cozy relationship on a daily basis” between Uber and the tax authorities. MacGann says the tax authorities also helped withholding information when neighboring countries like France wanted to investigate whether tax evasion was taking place.

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The Tax and Customs Administration has always said that ‘extensive internal investigation’ has shown that the service has complied with the law. MacGann: ,,We told people that we were in the Netherlands because everyone here spoke English so well, but it was about the low taxes we had to pay.” See also Driving report VW ID 5: Volkswagen is approaching it

MacGann also says he has conversation reports of a meeting in 2016 between Prime Minister Mark Rutte and then Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. He still wants to release them, he says, but the documents have already been requested by France. According to MacGann, the tax deal was not discussed with Rutte.

Copy of text message from Kroes to Rutte. © Central government

In any case, the meeting is controversial, because it seems to be a result of a possible illegal lobby by VVD prominent Neelie Kroes. In 2015, she urged Rutte by text message to meet Kalanick. She had had a ‘fascinating encounter’ and suggested that Kalanick be ‘fly-in’. “You have to meet him”, Kroes texted. “Will you be back in the Torentje next week?”

Incidentally, Rutte did not meet with Kalanick in 2015, so it came about when he traveled to Silicon Valley a few months later for a working visit. Rutte, Kalanick and Kroes posed on photos.

Kroes’ lobby for that meeting is still being investigated, because she had just stopped as European Commissioner at the time and may have broken the rules by doing lobbying. She thus did not observe the ‘cooling off period’ of two years after her work as EU Commissioner. In fact, according to MacGann, Kroes started defending Uber’s interests during her time with the EU. “In the spring or summer of 2014,” MacGann said. According to him, the company top was ‘high’ on how ‘easy we had access’ to the highest politicians. “Uber has fooled them, also in the Netherlands.” See also Editorial | The increase in care costs can have a drastic impact on rents

Watch all our videos about politics here: