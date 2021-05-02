Solange Barroso (36) drive Udder’s car in La Tablada and gives a differential service: it only takes women and girls, so that they feel safer when traveling with another woman.

Although he works around the clock to make ends meet, he usually receives several orders to place night trips. A time when a woman in a car driven by a stranger wonders at every corner if the road is the right one. But in Solange’s car, that doesn’t happen. From behind you can hear the GPS guiding the maneuvers and that generates tranquility.

From his home, Barroso tells Clarion what all her passengers call her because she is a woman. From those who ask her to take them to work to those who hire her to take their grandmothers to get vaccinated.

Although business seems to be going well, Solange also mentions that since March she has had a near-constant headache and intermittent worry. Uber intimated her with a letter document that came to your home, to change the name of your business. Otherwise, as they warned him, they will initiate legal action.

She says she tried to mediate and explained that her brand is part of her identity. Since then, it has been waiting for a resolution mediated by lawyers at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI).

Solange created Ubre in February 2021. It is a transfer service in La Matanza, which can reach San Justo or González Catán. Has only one red car that he cares to be able to take him out to the street every day.

Solange Barroso in the Chery QQ she uses to work.

He began this job in parallel with his hours as a theater teacher at the secondary level. after separating from her daughter’s father: “The need to generate more income increased. I have to pay the rent, support the baby alone ”.

However, Uber informed you that with the name you chose goes against the laws of Trademarks and Designations and Consumer Protection and I had to change it. The ultimatum was 5 days.

Solange remembers that when the letter arrived she was surprised and even intrigued by receiving correspondence. She started reading it while she finished feeding her 3-year-old baby breakfast.

The document letter that Uber sent to Solange Barroso.

By the time he finished reviewing what he was saying, the world had turned upside down and he describes it as a hit. But she didn’t waste a minute and looked for a lawyer who could help her. Today she runs a certain risk of ending up in debt when facing legal expenses, but sees it as a necessary fight.

The first feeling was bewilderment: “When I read the document letter, what resounded to me like a noise was to be receiving in La Tablada, in the La Matanza district, at my personal address, a document letter that came from a company with headquarters in the United States, where they flaunt how renowned they are. And they themselves pose a contradiction of the power they have intimate with me, a woman who is going out to work to feed his daughter ”.

Solange Barroso with her daughter.

The defense of Udder

Solange didn’t pick a name at random and put it into words: “Cows and tits are in my world,” she explains. As soon as he began to provide the transfer service made a flyer and published it on their networks, up to there everything that any entrepreneur would do.

But he was surprised that in a few hours it had already been shared more than 3,000 times. And he decided to protect a name that he chose with his sister and that for her it means caring for the other. As soon as he registered it, the problems began.

The flyer that Solange Barroso shared to promote her Ubre transfer service.

Muddy describes cows as sacred animals and details how many businesses he started whose names were close to animals and the affinity he feels towards them.

In addition, he recites the formal defenses that he enunciated with his lawyer to defend the project. She explains that they ask her for trips through messages on WhatsApp. “It is impossible for someone to want to request an Uber in the application and send a message to me”, He says.

For the remisera of La Tablada the fight goes further. Doesn’t feel like a threat to Uber, at least not in the terms that the company proposes. It insists that it does not have a fleet and that rules it out as competition both in service and economics, but it is challenging: “Yes, I can open a door to other ideas, to other types of economy, to other possibilities.”

Solange says she was breastfeeding until recently. And that Udder becomes the best way to continue feeding your baby.

