For the first time, Uber announced that it will recognize the drivers of this application in the United Kingdom as workers. The platform will recognize labor rights, such as pension contributions and paid vacations. The announcement was made after the British Supreme Court ruled that Uber carriers have employee rights.

It is a historic turn in the operation of the American platform Uber. Starting this Wednesday, the company will recognize labor rights for its more than 70,000 drivers in the United Kingdom.

This change comes after the transport platform lost a case in the Supreme Court of this country, last month, which represents a victory for the workers.

The company reported that drivers will receive a minimum wage of $ 12.07 an hour, after the transporter accepts a trip, among other labor rights such as the payment of pension contributions by the company.

“This follows the recent ruling by the UK Supreme Court, which provides a clearer path towards a model that grants drivers the rights of worker status and allows them to work flexibly,” Uber said in a statement.

The Silicon Valley-based company further stated that its drivers in London, one of its most important markets, will retain the flexibility to choose when and where they work.

In the United Kingdom, people classified as workers have fewer rights than those considered employees, since the latter are also guaranteed other rights such as paid sick leave and paternity leave.

However, this is already a big step for those who for years have claimed their labor rights within the industry of new transport platforms.

Drivers hope that labor rights will be extended to other platforms

The case dates back to 2016, when two former Uber drivers filed a lawsuit in a UK labor court that ruled that they should have some rights, such as paid holidays.

The company appealed the ruling, which took the judicial process to the highest British court, which finally upheld the previous decision and ruled against the company on February 19.

Drivers of the transportation platforms Uber and Lyft demonstrate in support of the Protection of the Right to Organize Act, in Los Angeles, California, USA, on March 16, 2021. © Reuters / Lucy Nicholson

Many drivers hope that recognition as workers will spread to other transportation applications.

“Uber is just one part of a larger private contracting industry, so we hope all other operators will join us in improving the quality of work for these important workers, who are an essential part of our daily lives.” said Jamie Heywood, Uber’s director for Eastern and Northern Europe.

Similar steps have been tried in other parts of the world. Last October, a California appeals court ruled that Uber must reclassify its drivers in the state as employees, but the company ruled it out after citizens in November backed a proposal that consolidated the status of app drivers as contractors. independent.

In France, the high court recognized in 2020 the right of an Uber driver to be considered an employee. Meanwhile, regulators in the European Union are considering new rules to protect those who carry out this work.

However, Uber also faces strong opposition in different countries: traditional taxi operators and their unions who reject the platform as unfair competition, due to differences in the payment of taxes among other obligations, which has caused protests and legal challenges that have forced the company to withdraw from some markets.

With Reuters and AP