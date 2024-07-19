The famous cell phone tool for making short trips, Uberhas launched a new service in Mexico for the benefit of people who want to go out or transport their pets.

Is about Uber Petthe new modality of the platform of trips which will allow users in Mexico to be accompanied by their pets.

However, it is important to note that the function is not yet available throughout the Mexican Republic, but here in Debate we share with you which are the states in which the service It will now be enabled so you can travel with your best friend.

It was announced through a press release that Uber Pet is now available thanks to the high demand from users who want to travel with their pets.

And Uber recognizes that cats and dogs are part of the family of millions of Mexicans, because according to the National Institute of Statistic and Geography (INEGI), there are 80 million pets in Mexico, and 70% of households have at least one pet.

It should be noted that since yesterday, July 18, Uber Pet is now available in the Mexico Citybecoming the first state in the Aztec territory to have this new modality.

The next cities where Uber will be enabling pet-friendly features are Tijuana, Guadalajara, and Monterrey.

It is worth noting that users will be able to book Uber Pet rides from 30 minutes to 90 days in advance.

“We are very excited to introduce Uber Pet today. Dogs and cats are family to millions of people, and at Uber we understand that perfectly. That is why we have decided to launch Uber Pet, because the canine and feline family also deserves to travel in a comfortable and peaceful way,” said Uber Mexico’s communications manager, Esteban Illades.

All Uber Pet trips are operated under the Reserve option, allowing advance bookings of up to seven days.

Please note that both dogs and cats will have to use a leash, harness or cage throughout the trip, while the user will be responsible for controlling their pet. It is advisable to bring a towel or blanket to protect the seats of the vehicle.

Another very important point is that if the pet leaves hair or a bad smell in the vehicle, an extra fee for cleaning will not be applied, but if it soils the vehicle with vomit, feces, urine or causes damage, the user must cover a monetary amount that will be assessed according to the extent of the damage and the terms and conditions of the application.