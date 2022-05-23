Some Uber users who choose to pay cash-only for rides will have to upload a selfie to the app before ordering the car. The platform announced, this Monday (23), the measure for the safety of Uber drivers, U-Selfie, in which the user’s selfie is requested in a pilot way. The novelty is aimed at people who register or request the race without providing data on digital payment methods, such as credit or debit cards.

“The selfie model released now aims to record the image of the person who made the request. The photo will not be shared with partners nor will it undergo biometric verification, but will be stored on Uber’s servers, available for later consultation by the authorities if necessary, following the legal provision.

Uber’s Safety Operations Manager, Araceli Almeida, said the feature improves safety on all trips. “Uber understands that technology is a powerful resource to bring more security to everyone who uses our app. The selfie comes as an additional layer to the CPF verification of users that we have carried out for many years and to complement the document verification. All to give more peace of mind to those who travel using our app”, says Almeida.

+ Nestlé buys Brazilian nutrition brand Puravida

Uber has a Technological Development Center in Brazil focused on safety, which received investments of R$ 250 million. The app has a machine learning feature that prevents potentially risky travel. “This tool uses algorithms that learn in an automated way from the historical data of the millions of trips already made with the app and can request additional user identification details to authorize a trip to take place”, explains the platform.

During the trip, through the Security Features button (blue shield that appears in the app), it is possible to access all the security functions of the platform. Users and drivers can share real-time location and arrival time with whomever they wish. You can also trigger the audio recording feature to report a security incident and attach the file. The content is stored encrypted on the device and is only accessed by Uber and shared with law enforcement authorities.