As part of its societal commitment, and in order to support efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the global company “Uber” specialized in transporting passengers, announced the provision of free trips to vaccination centers with the new anti-Coronavirus vaccines in the Emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where the passenger will receive two trips. Free of charge on board one of the Uber cars, with a maximum of 60 dirhams per trip to and from the designated vaccination centers in the two emirates, from yesterday (Tuesday) until July 31.

This step is part of Uber’s global initiative to help communities “transmit what matters” and support the efforts of the competent authorities in their efforts to address the Covid-19 epidemic. This initiative is supported by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi, as part of the national campaign to vaccinate against the emerging corona virus.

Through the Uber application, you can easily book trips to and from 97 approved vaccination centers, including centers affiliated with the Dubai Health Authority and others affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and a group of selected centers in Abu Dhabi.

Rafad Mahasneh, Regional General Manager of “Uber” in the UAE, praised the government’s tireless efforts to provide vaccines to all citizens and residents eligible for vaccination in the country, and said in this context: “Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Uber has been keen to find various ways to support our communities and prioritize the health of And the safety of its members, as well as our keenness to keep movement in cities normal at a time when it was greatly affected by the epidemic. The campaign for vaccination discounts is part of our efforts to employ technology in order to make a positive impact in societies and support successful government efforts to protect communities from the Corona virus. “

Uber was keen to play its role by working on many initiatives to mitigate the negative repercussions of the epidemic and contribute to combating it and limiting its spread, including the launch of the Uber Medics service to provide low-cost trips for medical staff to and from their workplaces, enhancing safety procedures for passengers and drivers, and providing Financial assistance for drivers who have tested positive for the virus, and messages within the Uber smart application to remind passengers and drivers to follow the preventive measures recommended by the concerned authorities.

How to get free trips to vaccination centers:

Clicking on the link sent by Uber via text message or email

Click on “Accept Coupon”

The voucher information (expiration date, available destinations, etc.) will appear.

The voucher will appear in the wallet

Return to the main screen for trips and choose the starting location of the trip and the intended destination for the user or the person who is making the reservation for him. Note that the trip must start or end at one of the vaccination centers.



