Uber will have Waymo robotaxis on its platform for travel and food delivery in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). The announcement was made by the vehicle company this Tuesday (23).

+ Waymo vehicles stop working in California due to fog

“Uber users will be able to experience the safety and enjoyment of Waymo Driver on the Uber and Uber Eats apps. Passengers will also be able to hail a Waymo vehicle directly via the Waymo One App,” the company revealed.

Waymo started testing its robot taxis in San Francisco in August 2021. The company belongs to Alphabet, which also owns Google. “Uber provides access to a global and trusted market in mobility, delivery and shipping,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. Read the full ad here.





















