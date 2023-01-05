Uber launched on Thursday (5.jan.2023) the motorcycle travel service in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The modality offers a more accessible price to the passenger than the UberX cars, the company’s cheapest travel category.

The motorcycle service arrived in Brazil in 2020 and was already present in around 160 Brazilian cities. Motorcyclists interested in working at Uber must have a CNH (National Driver’s License) type “A” with observation of paid activity, better known by the acronym EAR.

“Before landing in the two largest Brazilian cities, we spent more than 2 years studying the use of the product in different places and we evaluated the behavior that Uber Moto had in different Brazilian cities”, said in a note the director of marketing for Uber in Brazil, Luciana Ceccato.

“What we noticed is that, in addition to routine commuting, there is constant use of arrivals and departures at bus, train and subway stations and terminals, proving that this is a product that also complements the commuting of users who use the public transport network.”, said Ceccato.

According to Uber, partner motorcyclists must offer a helmet to the passenger. The item must be sanitized at the end of each run. If you prefer, you can also travel with your own helmet.