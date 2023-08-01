A big surprise Tuesday afternoon from Silicon Valley: taxi and meal delivery company Uber posted an operating profit for the first time ever against expectations in the past quarter. The past nine years – the company has been reporting figures since 2014 – accumulated more than $30 billion in lossesthe Financial Timesbut now there was suddenly a ‘plus’ of 326 million dollars (almost 300 million euros).

Uber experienced a large increase in the number of taxi rides and for the first time exceeded the level before the corona crisis. But it was especially important to pay close attention to costs, said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. The company laid off about 3 percent of its staff this year, a few hundred people. It also hands out fewer discounts than before. Uber had previously made a profit on a ‘paper’ basis – through revaluations of investments, for example – but never on the basis of its own activities.

The earnings figures are an important symbolic moment for Uber. The question of when the company would become profitable had been around for years. Skeptics long doubted whether Uber would ever succeed in writing black numbers. Especially under former CEO Travis Kalanick, Uber sometimes seemed hardly on the right track, for example with a long-running project for a self-driving car. Khosrowshahi stopped doing this and, for example, also left markets where Uber could not gain a dominant position in meal delivery.

Surprisingly, investors were not satisfied on Tuesday. Uber shares were down a few percent, possibly because the company announced that chief financial officer Nelson Chai will leave in January. Sentiment on the stock market was also negative on Tuesday.

