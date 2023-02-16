Uber has introduced a new feature in Italy: users can use the app to request an Uber Black ride for a friend or family member. The account holder can follow the trip status in his own app, while the guest user receives all the information via text messages. As usual, payment is made via the app with the payment method selected by the account holder. “Our team is constantly looking for new features that can make the user experience of our app more pleasant and useful”, comments Lorenzo Pireddu, General Manager of Uber Italia. “From today this function will make it possible for users to request an Uber Black ride for their guests, even if the latter are not in possession of or registered with the application, a decidedly not secondary aspect that increases the potential for potentially everyone”.

To order an Uber Black ride for someone else, you need to enter your guest’s name and phone number, and they will receive a text message with the driver’s name, car details, license plate number, and contact details, so you can be sure you find your driver and get into the correct car. At the same time, the partner driver will receive the name of the guest user, so that he too can be sure that he is meeting the right customer. The guest user and the driver can easily communicate without the involvement of the account holder, via text messages or telephone. As with a normal Uber Black trip, the guest user’s contact information remains anonymous and will not be accessible to the driver and vice versa: in this way the privacy of the driver and passenger is guaranteed. The feature is available to users in Italy starting today and all users will see this feature appear in their app.