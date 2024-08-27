The chauffeur-driven transportation company Uber has been fined €290 million in the Netherlands for violating driver data protection rulesThe fine was imposed by the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) after an in-depth investigation into Uber’s handling of driver data.

The investigation revealed that the company failed to comply with the data protection rules set out in the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The company collected and processed drivers’ data without their consent and without providing them with the necessary information about the collection and use of their data.

The authorities’ investigation

The investigation found that Uber collected data on drivers, including their phone number, email address and geographic location, without their permission.. The company used this data to contact drivers and provide them with information about their driving activity. However, Uber did not provide drivers with the necessary information about the collection and use of their data, as required by data protection regulations.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that Uber handled driver data insecurely, exposing it to unauthorized access. The company used an insecure authentication system to access driver data, which allowed third parties to access the data without authorization.

Uber’s response

Uber responded to the fine by saying it had taken steps to address concerns about driver data protection. The company said it has implemented new measures to protect drivers’ data and provided them with necessary information about the collection and use of their data.

However, the Dutch Data Protection Authority said the company’s measures were not enough to address driver data protection concerns. The authority said Uber needed to take stronger measures to protect driver data and comply with data protection rules.