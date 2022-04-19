The transport platform on demand Uber announced this Tuesday the elimination of the obligation to wear a mask on its journeys in the United Statesa day after the Justice overturned the obligation to wear a mask on planes and trains in the country.

In a notice on his website, Uber indicated that as of this Tuesday, passengers and drivers are no longer required to wear a mask.but recalled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommend them for people with risk factors.

The company based in San Francisco (California, USA) He also indicated that “many people” still feel safer wearing a mask for personal or family health reasons and asked to be respectful of these preferences.

In fact, Uber said in its notice that if a passenger or driver feels uncomfortable at any point about the other’s decision not to wear a mask, “they can always cancel the trip.”

The use of masks in Uber had been mandatory since the start of the pandemic. The company’s decision comes a day after the United States stopped requiring the use of masks on board planes and other means of public transport, as well as in airports and stations.

You can now ride without a mask and use the front seat if you need to. While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our Covid Safety policies. Let’s move forward, safely together. For US riders only. pic.twitter.com/LgHYSsC4Bg —Uber (@Uber) April 19, 2022

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizellenominated in the Government of Donald Trump for the district court in Tampa (Florida), considered that the order of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) exceeded the legal authority of that national health agency United States public.

The federal government had recently renewed this obligation to wear masks on public transport until at least May 3, amid a resurgence of the covid-19 pandemic caused by the BA.2 subvariant.

