The UK’s highest court ruled that Uber drivers have rights as workers, in a ruling with huge implications for the “sharing economy.” Whistleblowers can now seek compensation from a labor court, which could trigger far-reaching changes that affect all digital service platforms.

The British Supreme Court ruled this Friday, February 19, that Uber drivers can be considered salaried “workers”. This ruling means that they must have the right, for example, to a minimum wage and paid vacations.

Lead plaintiff James Farrar was “delighted” by the ruling, stating that it will “fundamentally reorder the sharing economy in Britain.”

The court’s decision came after a lengthy legal battle with the Silicon Valley taxi company.

“This has been a grueling four-year fight for our members, but it has ended in a historic victory,” said Mick Rix, spokesman for the British union GMB. According to him, the decision “has just taught a lesson to these troublemakers who have simply disrespected the workers of this country.”

The highest court in the United Kingdom ruled this way to the detriment of Uber, which had presented the case after losing twice, in 2017 and 2018, in lower courts. The company believed that drivers are self-employed, since they choose their schedules, and that they sometimes work for several applications at the same time. Currently, the law grants them only minimal protections, a status the Silicon Valley-based company tried to maintain during lengthy litigation.

But this Friday, the court ruled that they could not be considered self-employed given the time they spend linked to law enforcement and the group’s control, for example, over their evaluation. “The legislation is intended to give certain protections to vulnerable individuals who have little or no choice over their salary and working conditions,” Judge George Leggatt declared Friday.

The decision does not apply to all drivers, according to Uber

A total of 25 drivers were part of the case and the US home transport giant said the verdict does not provide for all of its current 60,000 drivers in Britain to be automatically reclassified as workers.

The platform also insisted that the Supreme Court ruled on the status of “worker” and not “employee”, whose rights are somewhat higher in British law.

Uber said however that it respected the ruling and that it will “now consult with every active driver across the UK to understand the changes they want to see,” according to its director for Northern and Eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood.

The American giant also stated that it has already changed its way of working since the legal actions began. The CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, in effect presented a series of promises to European governments and unions on Monday, according to him to offer a transparent and fair pay structure, and more benefits to drivers.

The Leigh Day law firm already claims that qualified drivers could be entitled to an average compensation of 12,000 pounds ($ 16,780). Represents over 2,000 potential plaintiffs.

A snowball for other UK digital platforms

But the Institute of Economic Affairs, a free market think tank, has warned that the ruling would drive Uber’s prices up for riders in the UK, hurting the broader economy. “When the logic is extended to other areas of the contract economy, we will see tens of thousands of young people unable to find work at a time when conventional jobs will be very difficult to find,” the Institute highlighted.

Specifically, the decision could have a negative economic impact on all of the UK digital platforms that are powered by workers in the sharing economy. On the Deliveroo food app side, the delivery men are already trying to get a collective agreement before the London Court of Appeal.

The sharing economy, in which people tend to work for one or more companies individually, has faced criticism from unions who say it is exploitative, while companies argue that many of those who work in it enjoy of flexibility.

In the case of Uber, the company has faced opposition from unions and challenges to its business model in several countries by disrupting the taxi market. However, in November it overcame a challenge in its home market, California, where voters backed a ballot proposal that consolidated the app drivers’ status as independent contractors, not employees.

