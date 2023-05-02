The body of a woman was found lifeless in a river in León, Guanajuato, they point out that she is an Uber driver

The body of a woman was found with signs of violence in a river in León, Guanajuato, shortly after 9 in the morning, local media indicate that it is a UBER driver.

The municipal authorities confirmed that the victim had no vital signs and that her body showed signs that the woman had died in a violent act.

The discovery took place on a dirt road that connects the community of La Patiña with Hacienda Arriba, in Leon.

The scene was processed by experts from the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office and elements of the public security forces and the National Guard were present to secure the area.